Politics
This Week in Oklahoma Politics

HB1775 challenge begins, private school tax credits, Superintendent Ryan Walters and more

Published December 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about opening statements starting on a legal challenge to HB1775, the so-called critical race theory ban, the state Tax Commission starting to collect applications for a controversial private school tax credit and the State Board of Education takes aim once again at Tulsa Public Schools.

The trio also discusses new rules proposed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters to tie a school district's accreditation to test scores and the leader of the State Senate unveiling a plan to make the budget process more transparent.

Tags
This Week in Oklahoma Politics K-12 schoolsschool choicetaxesTulsa Public SchoolsOklahoma State Board of EducationRyan Walters
