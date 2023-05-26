FY2024 state budget, gender-affirming care, Todd Lamb and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the nearly $13B budget approved by legislative leaders and Attorney General Gentner Drummond promising to not enforce a new law banning gender-affirming care for minors.

The trio also discusses another veto by the governor, this time on a bill to allow House and Senate leadership to appoint members of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and controversy after an announcement from the University of Central Oklahoma to name former Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb as its new president.