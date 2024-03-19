Oklahoma election filing begins April 3, new state law changes filing procedures

Filing for federal and state offices is set for April 3-5 at the Capitol.

Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax expects between 250 and 300 candidates to file for the legislative, U.S. House and one Corporation Commission posts.

All 101 House seats and 26 Senate posts will be up for grabs. Odd numbered Senate seats are on the ballot plus two even-numbered districts, District 46 and District 48.

All five U.S. House districts will be on the ballot.

One of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats will be on the ballot in 2026. The other will be on the 2028 ballot, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.

“It is very important that candidates filing for office follow all of the instructions contained in the candidate filing packet,” Ziriax said. “This includes ensuring they are properly qualified for the office and meet the residential and voter requirements for office.”

Filing will be on the ground floor.

Candidates for county posts will file with local county election boards.

Ziriax said common errors candidates make include attempting to pay the wrong amount for the filing fee and using the wrong type of check.

A new law, Senate Bill 677, affects those filing for state and county offices. It requires candidates to submit a voter registration verification form with their declaration of candidacy to ensure they meet the registration requirements, Ziriax said.

“The information on the voter verification form must match the declaration of candidacy form or the secretary cannot accept the declaration,” he said.

It does not apply to those seeking federal offices, Ziriax said.

The forms can be obtained from the county or state election board. The forms are not the same as voter registration cards.

The period to contest a candidate’s qualifications is April 8 and 9. Hearings will be held April 18 and 19.

Ziriax said Oklahoma has a blackout period for changing party affiliation. It is April 1 through Aug. 31.

“Any voter who might be considering a party affiliation change should submit it no later than March 31,” Ziriax said.

Some incumbents have said they will not seek another term.

One of them is Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa.

“I feel eight years is a good time period to serve and go out into the real world again and get additional experience and not become a career politician,” said Newhouse, a real estate broker and commander in the U.S. Navy reserves.

Although Newhouse has no immediate plans to run for another post, he is not ruling it out, he said.

Republicans hold super majorities in both chambers.

Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, is resigning with two years left on his term. State lawmakers are limited to 12 years.

Young said it is difficult to live with Republicans in charge.

He said it is difficult to see what occurs at the Capitol and not have the ability to change it.

Young will celebrate his 70th birthday on April 29.

“I want to live a little of this life without this pressure,” Young said.

The primary election is June 18. The runoff primary is Aug. 27. The general election is Nov. 5.

