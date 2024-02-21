Bill would bar Oklahomans from buying alcohol at self-checkout station

A Senate panel on Monday passed a bill that would prohibit alcohol sales at self-checkout stations.

The Senate Business and Commerce Committee passed Senate Bill 1866, by Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City.

It now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

Coleman said the measure is needed to prevent minors from purchasing alcohol.

Minors are scanning other products to disguise the alcohol, he said.

“There has got to be a human touch in there somewhere,” Coleman said.

Coleman said it is a safety issue. Other products, such as cigarettes, are placed out of the reach of minors, he said.

Sen. Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, asked why the government should be regulating decisions that should be left up to individual business owners.

Deevers said the measure would cause more difficulties for businesses than what is necessary.

Business owners should be allowed to police themselves, Deevers said.

Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, said the state was imposing an inconvenience on a store owner.

Jett said the underage individuals are committing theft if they do not pay.

The bill passed by a vote of 11-2.

Deevers and Jett voted against the measure.

