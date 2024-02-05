Gov. Stitt's sixth State of the State address kicks off Oklahoma's 2024 legislative session

Oklahoma lawmakers start the 2024 regular legislative session this week. It all kicks off around noon, starting with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s annual State of the State Address.

Stitt is expected to recap his biggest wins since last year and push his latest slate of priorities for the legislature.

He will likely call for tax cuts again, ask for help from legislators in resolving recent disagreements with tribal nations, and plead for education reforms.

While the governor's stated goals are more of a personal wishlist than an outline for the session, much of what he wants will be considered within the more than 5,000 bills lawmakers have filed.

They propose tax cuts on everything from income and groceries to ammunition.

Lawmakers also want to increase the governor’s authority to negotiate directly with tribal nations and explore granting equal rights protections to unborn persons.

Per the state constitution, lawmakers have until the end of May to pass the legislation they consider most vital to Oklahomans. Only a fraction of proposed bills become law.

KOSU will carry live coverage of the governor’s address starting at noon. Listen on your radio, online or by telling your smart speaker to 'Play KOSU.'