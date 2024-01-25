A record number of Oklahomans registered to vote ahead of 2024 elections

A record number of Oklahomans are registered to vote.

The figures come from an Oklahoma State Election Board census released last week.

There were 2.3 million Oklahomans registered to vote as of Jan. 15, according to a press release by the election board. That’s an increase of over 200,000 potential voters compared to the last presidential election year. And like every year in recent memory, the steady growth of total potential voters is led by those registering as Republicans while the number of Democrats slowly declines.

Also on the rise is the number of registered Independents and Libertarians. With a growth of 3.1%, Independent voters saw the second largest percentage increase after Republicans since 2020.

Here’s how the state’s 2.3 million voters are registered:

1,190,626 Republicans

652,611 Democrats

436,041 Independents

21,910 Libertarians

The Oklahoma State Election Board counts the number of registered voters every year on Jan. 15, and again on Nov. 1.

To see how you’re registered and for more information about voting, visit the state’s voter portal.