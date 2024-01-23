© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Kevin Stitt won't consider state employee pay hike until Oklahoma lawmakers pass a tax cut

By Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
Published January 23, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt talks about slowly taking away income tax during a press conference, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Kyle Phillips
/
For Oklahoma Voice
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt talks about slowly taking away income tax during a press conferance, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at the Oklahoma State Capitol. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday that he will not consider a pay raise for state employees until all Oklahomans get a tax cut.

The Republican also said he stands by his decision to call a Jan. 29 special session with the sole purpose of reducing the state’s 4.75% personal income tax by 0.25%.

“Let’s give taxpayers a pay raise first, and then we can have a conversation about government employees,” Stitt said during an interview with Oklahoma Voice.

He said he doesn’t want to wait until regular session begins Feb. 5 because things get “bottled up,” and lobbyists will be putting pressure on lawmakers to pass other legislation.

Stitt said he has no confidence a tax cut would be forthcoming in a regular session.

“You have to almost highlight this,” Stitt said.

A 0.25% reduction in the personal income tax would cost about $240 million for a full year of implementation, Stitt said.

“We absolutely can afford it,” he said.

Stitt continues to face criticism from legislators in both parties for again urging lawmakers to consider tax cuts outside the normal four-month session. Senate Republicans swiftly rejected a similar effort in October.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, on Friday called the Jan. 29 special session “a total waste of time and money.”

Thompson filed legislation calling for a 9% state employee pay raise.

State employees have not had a raise since 2019, Thompson said.

Stitt said he has met with a number of senators and believes the rank and file members support it.

“All I am asking in the call is just put it up for a vote,” Stitt said. “And if the Senate wants to vote it down, that is fine, but just put it up for a vote.”

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.

Tags
Politics Kevin StittOklahoma's 2024 legislative sessiontaxestax cut
Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
Barbara Hoberock is a senior reporter with Oklahoma Voice. She began her career in journalism in 1989 after graduating from Oklahoma State University. She began with the Claremore Daily Progress and then started working in 1990 for the Tulsa World. She has covered the statehouse since 1994 and served as Tulsa World Capitol Bureau chief. She covers statewide elected officials, the legislature, agencies, state issues, appellate courts and elections.
See stories by Barbara Hoberock of Oklahoma Voice
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content