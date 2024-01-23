Gov. Kevin Stitt won't consider state employee pay hike until Oklahoma lawmakers pass a tax cut

The Republican also said he stands by his decision to call a Jan. 29 special session with the sole purpose of reducing the state’s 4.75% personal income tax by 0.25%.

“Let’s give taxpayers a pay raise first, and then we can have a conversation about government employees,” Stitt said during an interview with Oklahoma Voice.

He said he doesn’t want to wait until regular session begins Feb. 5 because things get “bottled up,” and lobbyists will be putting pressure on lawmakers to pass other legislation.

Stitt said he has no confidence a tax cut would be forthcoming in a regular session.

“You have to almost highlight this,” Stitt said.

A 0.25% reduction in the personal income tax would cost about $240 million for a full year of implementation, Stitt said.

“We absolutely can afford it,” he said.

Stitt continues to face criticism from legislators in both parties for again urging lawmakers to consider tax cuts outside the normal four-month session. Senate Republicans swiftly rejected a similar effort in October.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, on Friday called the Jan. 29 special session “a total waste of time and money.”

Thompson filed legislation calling for a 9% state employee pay raise.

State employees have not had a raise since 2019, Thompson said.

Stitt said he has met with a number of senators and believes the rank and file members support it.

“All I am asking in the call is just put it up for a vote,” Stitt said. “And if the Senate wants to vote it down, that is fine, but just put it up for a vote.”

