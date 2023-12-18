© 2023 KOSU
Shawnee commissioners to vote on ordinance banning sitting, lying down in downtown area

By Hannah France
Published December 18, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST
City of Shawnee

A month after passing an ordinance requiring a permit to feed the homeless, the city of Shawnee will vote on a proposal to ban sleeping outdoors.

The City Commissioners of Shawnee will vote Monday on whether to prohibit sitting and lying down in the city’s downtown area.

According to the city manager’s office, violations of the ordinance could lead to a fine.

The city manager’s office also says the ordinance would not apply to people having a medical emergency, people participating in or watching public events, using provided private or public seating, or waiting in line for goods and services.

This follows an ordinance similarly affecting the downtown area requiring a permit for feeding operations, which are defined as “organized and deliberate preparation and/or serving of food to four or more individuals for free” taking effect last month.

The first offense comes with a $250 fine and the inability to apply for a permit for one year.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Shawnee City Hall.
