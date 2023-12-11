© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meet the new Oklahoma Ethics Commission director

KOSU | By Carmen Forman of Oklahoma Voice
Published December 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST
The Oklahoma Ethics Commission office
Janelle Stecklein
/
Oklahoma Voice
The Oklahoma Ethics Commission office

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission has hired an attorney and seasoned state employee to serve as its new director.

Lee Anne Bruce Boone
John Huntley
Lee Anne Bruce Boone

Lee Anne Bruce Boone, who currently serves as chief accountability officer at the Oklahoma State Department of Health, will start as director of the Ethics Commission in the new year.

Bruce Boone coordinates audits, investigations and risk management reviews at the Health Department. She previously served as chief of staff at the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, according to a news release.

She is excited to build relationships with members of the Oklahoma Legislature, state officers, employees and others in state government, according to the release.

The Ethics Commission writes and enforces rules for state employees and elected officials and oversees state political campaigns and lobbyist spending.

“Striving to ensure accountability to ethical guidelines takes a measured approach, and by working proactively to establish a customer-service oriented workforce we will help to educate those regulated by the Ethics Commission,” she said in a news release. “This is a critical role to all Oklahomans to ensure rules for the ethical conduct of campaigns and the public actions of state officials and employees are enforced, but with fairness and a focus on proactive continuous improvement.”

Current Ethics Commission Director Ashley Kemp plans to remain on through the end of the year.

This summer, Kemp announced plans to resign due to the agency’s lack of state funding, which she blamed on the Legislature. She accused lawmakers of underfunding the agency, which she said made it difficult to enforce state ethics laws.

Bruce Boone will start on Jan. 4. Her annual salary will be $150,000.

She will be Ethics Commission’s fourth executive director since the agency’s creation in 1990.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.

Tags
Politics Oklahoma Ethics Commissionethics
Carmen Forman of Oklahoma Voice
Carmen covers state government, politics and health care for Oklahoma Voice. A Norman native, she previously worked in Arizona and Virginia before she began reporting on the Oklahoma Capitol.
See stories by Carmen Forman of Oklahoma Voice
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content