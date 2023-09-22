10 candidates to vie for Edmond House seat in special election

A crowded field of candidates this week declared their intent to run for a vacant Edmond House seat that will be on the ballot during an upcoming special election.

The candidates for the House District 39 seat vacated by former state Rep. Ryan Martinez, who resigned after pleading guilty to a felony offense of being in physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, includes seven Republicans, two Democrats and one Libertarian.

Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats more than 2 to 1 in the House district that includes parts of Edmond and Oklahoma City. As of January, the district had 15,456 registered Republicans, 6,530 Democrats and 5,232 independents, according to State Election Board data.

The primary election will be held Dec. 12, and the general election will occur on Feb. 13. The winner of the general election will be seated just after the start of the 2024 legislative session.

The candidates in House District 39 are as follows:

Republicans



Kristen Ferate, 45

William A. Gaige Jr., 47

Tim Hale, 64

Erick Harris, 36

Ronda Lee Peterson, 61

Cris Price, 53

Ross Vanhooser, 63

Democrats



Regan Raff, 43

Paul Timmons, 62

Libertarian



Richard Prawdzienski, 75

Senate District 32 in Lawton

A special election to fill a Lawton state Senate seat is also coming up. Four Republicans and two Democrats filed to run in Senate District 32. Former Sen. John Michael Montgomery resigned from his seat this summer to serve as Lawton Chamber of Commerce president.

The primary election for that race will be held Oct. 10, and the general election will occur on Dec. 12.

The candidates in Senate District 32 are as follows:

Republicans



Dusty Deevers, 45

Jennifer Ellis, 54

JJ Francais, 41

Jean Hausheer, 66

Democrats



Larry Bush, 49

Johnny Jernigan, 45

This story was originally published by Oklahoma Voice, part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.