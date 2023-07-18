Oklahoma Ethics Commission Executive Director is resigning over funding issues

Oklahoma Ethics Commission Executive Director Ashley Kemp has been in her position as executive director for seven years. But her time at the state’s political campaign watchdog agency is coming to an end.

Kemp writes in a letter that she is resigning from the Oklahoma Ethics Commission due to a lack of funding for the agency, and that she’ll leave the agency by the end of the year.

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission enforces the ethical rules for elected state officials, officers and employees. The agency also oversees state campaigns and lobbyist spending. Their investigations can lead to lawsuits or even criminal cases against candidates who misuse campaign funds.

In January, Kemp told The Oklahoman there is enough evidence to prosecute multiple violations of state campaign finance laws, but that lawmakers have not provided the money to go through with prosecutions. This fiscal year, the agency's allocation was held flat, at nearly $688,000.

That was after Kemp requested nearly $400,000 in additional appropriations during a Senate appropriations subcommittee meeting in January. She said the funds would be used to hire two additional staff members, and restore funding that was cut in 2016.

Kemp told Oklahoma Watch the flat allocation will hamper the commission’s ability to investigate and prosecute possible violations in the first half of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

“Do we have the ability to meaningfully and consistently hold people accountable? I don’t think we do,” Kemp told Oklahoma Watch. “Can we take some swings? Yes, and we will do our best with the resources we have. But if you want meaningful enforcement, course correction and disclosure, we have to have the resources to consistently enforce the rules.”

The state agency’s appointed commissioners will choose her successor.