'Focus: Black Oklahoma': DEI funding cut, Tulsa hip-hop legacy, self-acceptance with gapped teeth

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt's recent executive order aims to cut state funding for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) personnel, sparking debate about the future of these programs. Shonda Little speaks with Oklahoma Democratic Chair Alicia Andrews and Oklahoma Democratic Rep. Jacob Rosecrants. Some believe part of the solution is ensuring more white men are speaking about the value of such programs, though a consensus is far from unanimous.

During the summer of 2023, Oklahoma experienced its highest heat index ever recorded: 126 degrees Fahrenheit. One method scientists are using to learn how to best adapt to climate change is called heat mapping. Last summer, Britny Cordera joined a team of scientists, including Sarah Terry-Cobo (Oklahoma City's associate planner for the office of sustainability), Hongwan Li (assistant professor in the College of Public Health at the University of Oklahoma), Joey Williams (CAPA, or Climate Adaption Planning and Analytics, Heat Watch), and Andy Savastino (Sustainability Office in Kansas City, Missouri), on a heat mapping project funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Cordera follows up now the findings and analysis have been released.

Since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, the Israeli Defense Force’s ongoing campaign in Gaza has dominated headlines around the world, eliciting polarized reactions globally, including here in Oklahoma. Written Quincey visited Israel and Palestine in early 2023 and shares his perspective based on personal experience and conversation with Dillon O'Carroll, AKA 'JYD.'

Joy Harvey and Shavonda Pannell, two Black women with gaps in their teeth, share their experiences of self-acceptance in a society that often overlooks such features. Francia Allen recalls the only representation she saw growing up was a white model named Lauren Hutton, who recently closed her gap. These stories emphasize the need for broader inclusivity and recognition in beauty standards, highlighting the slow but growing acceptance of diverse physical attributes.

Tulsa's Greenwood District is a burgeoning epicenter of hip-hop, led by artists like Mr. Burns, AKA 'Earl Hazard,' when he fronted the band Freak Juice, Manifess Greatness, and 9 Milla. Each with decades in the scene, they blend personal struggles with creative expression, shaping Tulsa's hip-hop legacy and cultural identity. Anthony Cherry tells us the story of these local musical pioneers.

Focus: Black Oklahoma is produced in partnership with KOSU Radio and Tri-City Collective. Additional support is provided by the Commemoration Fund.

