'Focus: Black Oklahoma': Pride Month, the fight against human trafficking, Syrian refugee brings their culture to Tulsa

Last month, FBO correspondent Dr. Nick Alexandrov introduced us to a west Texas community under threat from the ONEOK Saguaro Connector Pipeline. In this month's installment, he also updates our Battle for Greenwood special that first aired in September 2021. On this episode, we air the second part of his story.

Tulsa has been known as a for everything from oil and gas, to art deco, and western swing music. Today, however, Tulsa is at risk of becoming known as a hub for human trafficking. One local nonprofit is working to change that. Anthony Cherry reports on this horrific situation.

Even in a deep red state like Oklahoma, the Democratic Party hasn’t thrown in the towel. In the Third Congressional District, a young Cheyenne-Arapaho citizen has recently been elected as the Oklahoma Democratic Party’s vice chair. Shonda Little speaks with him and others about this recent development.

It’s Pride month and amidst the current controversy around 2SLGBTQIA+, and especially trans rights, June is a time to create spaces for reflecting on intersectionality and what it really means to feel included. Smriti Iyengar talks with two queer teens about just that.

In February 2023, we introduced our All Black Towns series, exploring the history of towns established by Freedmen in Indian Territory with Carlos Moreno & Crystal Patrick. This month, Jazmine Bivar-Tobie takes us to Tullahassee for part two of our eight part series digging into the state’s historic all black towns.

Food is something that brings people together, and no one knows that better than Fatouh Kablaan, a Syrian refugee who resettled here through the New Tulsans Initiative. Fatouh has been sharing her culture with All Souls Unitarian Church.Carlos Moreno has details speaks with Fatouh and her husband about their experience in Oklahoma.

What kid didn't want a pony when they were growing up? Chaz Stephens was one of the lucky ones, or so he thought. Then he met "Two Face," a miniature horse. Listen to this story, it will have you laughing until you are a little hoarse yourself.

