Owasso, Tahlequah voters approve school bonds while Lawton approves 'True North' statement

With the school year now up and running, many districts considered school bonds. These bonds will enable schools to undertake larger construction and renovation projects by utilizing taxpayer dollars to repay bondholders.

In Oklahoma, bonds must earn 60% approval from voters in their respective school districts to pass.

Also on some ballots were tax propositions and city council elections.

Below are some of the notable results. For the full breakdown, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website .

School bonds aim to bring districts forward

Owasso Public Schools

Voters in the Owasso school district approved a bond of nearly $170 million , aiming to build new tornado-safe structures, as well as provide funds for arts education and a new sports complex. The bond has similarities with a failed proposal from February . However, this month’s bond would not increase the tax rate for property owners in the district, unlike the previous measure, which would have tacked on an extra $60 annually to property taxes.

The new projects are scheduled to begin planning in January 2026, with a scheduled finish before the 2028-29 school year.

Tahlequah Public Schools A rendering of a new football field for Tahlequah High School.

Tahlequah Public Schools

More than 86% of voters living in the Tahlequah Public Schools district approved a $51 million bond expected to last 17 years. It did not require a tax increase.

The bond includes a wide variety of projects that are geared toward supporting students of all ages. There are planned renovations for Sequoyah Early Childhood Center, two elementary schools and the middle and high schools.

One of the most visible changes will be a new football field for the district, which has been using the Northeastern State University stadium for several decades.

The bond was supported by the city’s mayor and the CEO & President of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.

Pawhuska Public Schools

Voters living in the Pawhuska Public Schools district approved a bond package of around $3.7 million . The largest expense, $1.5 million, will go to renovating a gym over a century old. At a Chamber of Commerce meeting , school leaders pointed out that the current facility is not wheelchair accessible, and renovations will address this.

The district also plans to purchase a video board for the football field. Administrators hope that this technology will make Pawhuska a more favorable choice for regional track and field meets.

The bond’s passage will not result in a tax increase.

Kellyville Public Schools / website A rendering of middle and high school projects proposed by the Kellyville bond.

Kellyville Public Schools

A little over a year after a bond for Kellyville Public Schools failed, the district has successfully pushed through a new one. Just over the required 60% of voters approved it.

This year’s bond touches on a variety of topics, mirroring last year’s version. It sets aside money for parking and paving improvements, as well as security. There are also funds for roof repairs, new baseball and softball turf and band instruments.

It adds up to about $5.8 million.

The bond will increase property taxes by less than 5%, coming out to around $4.46 per month or $53.52 per year for a property valued at $100,000. The increase is larger than that of the 2024 proposal , which would have increased property taxes by about $25 annually for a $100,000 home.

Lone Grove Public Schools

In Lone Grove, voters approved a bond of nearly $13 million . That includes updates for several athletic facilities, like new turf for softball and baseball fields. It will also improve the locker rooms and construct a new wrestling and weight room.

Another major focus of the bond is agriculture education, which means expanding the current building to accommodate a new classroom and office.

The bond will not increase the tax rate for property owners in the district.

Other elections

City of Dewey

Dewey voters approved a variety of city improvements .

The three propositions rely on bonds to fund projects, totaling nearly $1.5 million. The first one will use $765,000 to replace water lines and fire hydrants. The second is for $375,000 to acquire new police cars, and the third is $320,000 for new roads and road improvement. A fourth proposition will extend a 1% sales tax for 10 years to cover city maintenance costs.

City of Lawton

Lawton voters approved one amendment to the city’s charter while narrowly rejecting another by about 30 votes.

The first asks about the adoption of the “True North Culture Statement.” The statement iterates the city’s commitment to transparency, safety, efficiency and other values.

The second amendment would have extended a city employee’s probationary period from six to twelve months.