What's on the ballot for the October 10th special election in Oklahoma

Voters in 22 counties across Oklahoma are heading to the polls on Tuesday to consider school bonds, municipal propositions, and party representatives for Senate District 32 in Southwestern Oklahoma.

To view a sample ballot, visit Oklahoma’s voter portal.

Senate District 32

Many voters in Southwest Oklahoma’s Comanche County will cast ballots for a new state Senator.

Six people – four Republicans and two Democrats – are running to replace John Michael Montgomery, who resigned in July to become President & CEO at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

The Republican side of the race includes Elgin pastor Dusty Deevers, cosmetic product company CEO Jennifer Ellis, Elgin Mayor JJ Francais and Dr. Jean Hausheer. Meanwhile, Democrats will see insurance agent Larry Bush face off against certified nursing assistant Johnny Jernigan.

The district includes much of Lawton, Cameron University and Fort Sill, Oklahoma’s largest military base.

There are no runoffs in special elections, so the top vote getters of each the Republican and Democratic sides of the race will advance to the Dec. 12 general election.

Mid-Del Schools Bond

In Midwest City and Del City, voters will consider a $492.7 million school bond package, the majority of which would be used to construct a new elementary school, 10 new storm shelters, safety and security upgrades and more.

The first proposition also will cover updated playing surfaces for softball and baseball fields and high school tennis courts, additional space for fine arts at both Midwest City and Del City high schools, and recurring costs like textbooks, technology, uniforms and equipment.

A second bond proposal of $10 million to construct an indoor aquatic center to be used for practices and competitions. The schools’ swimming teams had been using Rose State College's Aquatics Center, but that has been closed for nearly a year. The new pool would be operated in partnership with the YMCA.

The third bond proposal of $10.2 million will go to pay for new school buses.

Bond issues require a 60% supermajority to pass. If passed, property owners will see taxes increase up to $2.75 per month for a home valued at $150,000.

Blanchard Public Schools

Blanchard school district residents have two propositions to decide on.

The first bond proposal seeks $69.2 million to be used, in part, to construct a football and soccer fieldhouse and a high school safe room.

More than a third of the total – $25 million – will go to build a baseball and softball complex on the high school campus. High school baseball and softball players currently have practices and competitions on the other side of town at outdated facilities.

Additional funds will be spent on safety, security and technology upgrades and renovations to the high school and middle school.

The second bond proposition asks for approval of a $1.5 million bond for new school buses. It’s worth noting that a district bus caught on fire on the first day of school in August.

School officials note the passage of the bond package will not increase taxes for residents.

Again, school bond issues require a 60% supermajority to pass.

Bartlesville GO Bond

Bartlesville residents will consider a $17.6 million general obligation bond (GO bond), with more than two-thirds of which will go toward street improvements.

Additional funds would go to build a new fire station, upgrade the city’s operational technology, updating Adams Golf Course greens and city park improvements and maintenance.

Norman Bridge Bond

A $50 million, 10-year bond will go before Norman voters to fund the replacement and repair of up to 18 bridges. The city is responsible for 80 bridges, with about a quarter being constructed more than 70 years ago.

If passed, Norman residents will see property taxes increase by $2.44 per month for a home valued at $100,000.

More elections

Harrah Public Schools seeks approval of a $37.4 million bond package to expand its high school cafeteria and construct a new classroom addition for band and drama programs. The bond will also fund security and safety upgrades throughout the district. If passed, property owners would see an $11.39 per month tax increase for a home valued at $100,000.

Catoosa voters will consider a $9 million bond to fund 14 classroom additions to its new elementary school. Officials say this will put pre-K through 5th grade under the same roof and properly finish the new school, which is currently under construction.

Calumet Public Schools seeks approval of an $11.1 million bond package to fund construction of a new baseball and softball facility, kitchen and cafeteria improvements at its elementary school and replace aging HVAC equipment at its elementary and high schools.

Coyle Public Schools voters will consider a $29.9 million bond package to construct a new elementary and middle school complex, a new all-sports indoor facility and a new cafetorium. If passed, property taxes would increase by $13.57 per month for a home valued at $150,000.

Choteau-Mazie Public Schools seeks approval of a $12.7 million bond that would fund classroom additions at the early childhood center, a new storm shelter at the middle school-high school campus and more.

Pretty Water Public Schools voters will consider a $975,000 bond that will fund a roof replacement on its main building, renovations of classrooms and security updates.

Voters can learn more about this election by visiting their local election board or by seeing a sample ballot on their voter portal via the State Election Board website.