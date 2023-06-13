© 2021 KOSU
Politics

Oklahoma special elections preview: voters in 14 counties head to polls

KOSU | By Isabel Nissley
Published June 13, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT
A sign points toward a polling place.
Xcaret Nuñez
/
KOSU
A sign points toward a polling place.

Voters in 14 Oklahoma counties will head to the polls today for special elections.

In Cleveland County, Norman voters will decide whether to raise their water rates. If the proposition passes, most customers bills’ would increase by about $5 a month. The city would use the money to fund water line improvements. Norman is the only large city in Oklahoma that requires a city-wide vote to raise water rates.

On the ballot in Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma is a one-cent county sales tax. Proceeds would fund the replacement of Kiowa County Jail building, which is more than a century old and not meeting state standards.

Voters in Minco and Blanchard will decide if the city should implement a five percent hotel and motel taxes.

Other counties considering propositions include Seminole, Pushmataha, Johnston and more.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can check your polling location and view a sample ballot at elections.ok.gov.

Isabel Nissley
Isabel Nissley is an intern at KOSU. She joined the station in June 2023 through the Scripps Howard Fund nonprofit newsroom program.
