Voters in 7 Oklahoma counties have special elections July 11

There are elections in seven counties scattered around the state.

Almost all for propositions related to municipal government or schools. Cherokee, Garvin, Haskell, Johnston, Lincoln, Muskogee and Woodward counties all have elections.

In Lincoln County, voters are being asked to consider two propositions for Carney Public Schools. The first would construct a new Ag building and install an air conditioning at a gym, among other improvements. While a second proposition would pay for new vehicles.

In Cherokee County, Hulbert Public Schools has a proposition on the ballot that would ask voters to improve sports facilities at the school, as well as pay for a land acquisition to expand the district’s Ag program.

Below are the other elections being considered:

Garvin County — Town of Maysville Proposition which asks voters to grant a franchise to Oklahoma Gas and Electric the right to produce, transmit and distribute electricity.

Haskell County — Haskell County Questions ask about the retail sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays, and the Town of Kinta Proposition asks about granting a franchise to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma to provide electricity.

Johnson County — Town of Ravia proposition to renew franchise agreement with OG&E.

Muskogee County — Council Hill, Porum and Taft voters will be asked about electric franchise agreements.

Woodward County — Woodward County Questions ask voters about extending a 4/10ths of a half-cent sales tax to October 1, 2026. The sales tax pays for a variety of services and improvements, which can be found here .