Adult Swim drops 'Rick and Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland

Updated January 24, 2023 at 6:42 PM ET

The television channel Adult Swim says it's ending its association with Justin Roiland, the co-creator and star of one of the network's most popular shows, Rick and Morty.

In a statement posted to the show's Twitter account, it said the show would continue and that the "talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7."

Roiland is facing two felony charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident from 2020, according to a criminal complaint obtained by NPR.

Roiland, 42, was charged in Orange County, Calif., in 2020 for the alleged incident that occurred in January of that year, the complaint states.

There have been recent pretrial hearings in the case, and a representative for the Orange County District Attorney's Office told NPR Roiland's next hearing is April 27.

NBC News, which first reported the charges, says Roiland was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond in August 2020 and arraigned in October of that year. He pleaded not guilty.

He is facing one felony charge of domestic battery with corporal injury. This is for allegedly hurting an unnamed victim whom he was dating. He has also been charged with false imprisonment. The court document lists the victim as Jane Doe.

NBC also reports a protective order was also filed in 2020 that prevents Roiland from going within 100 feet of the alleged victim.

T. Edward Welbourn, an attorney for Roiland, told NPR in a statement on Jan. 14: "It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been. To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney's office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin's name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible."

Roiland is best known for creating Rick and Morty with Dan Harmon as well as voicing the titular characters. The adult animated show follows the adventures of scientist Rick Sanchez and Morty, his grandson, across the multiverse. It first aired on Adult Swim in 2013. The show's sixth season wrapped in December.

Roiland's voice roles on the show are set to be played by new actors, The Hollywood Reporter reported, citing anonymous sources.

Roiland also co-created Solar Opposites, another animated show that airs on Hulu. The show was renewed for a fifth season in October.

