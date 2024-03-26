Oklahoma lawmakers move forward with plan to erect $4.3 million Capitol arch

The Senate Tourism and Wildlife Committee on Monday passed House Bill 4012 by a vote of 8-1.

The measure moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.

The arch would cost $4.3 million, said Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, the Senate author.

The arch, which would be 30 feet tall and 60 feet wide, would “honor and memorialize the services performed by the Oklahoma National Guard,” according to the measure.

The amphitheater would seat 100 people, Stanley said.

“Can you imagine coming north on Lincoln and seeing that beautiful arch?” Stanley said.

It will add to the aesthetic beauty of the Capitol, Stanley said.

No parking slots on the south side would be needed to build it, she said.

The state recently completed a $245 million renovation and upgrade of the state Capitol.

Years ago, a dome was added to the facility.

Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, said an arch was in the original plans for the Capitol.

McBride, the House author, said the project could be completed within two years.

Duane Mass, state Capitol architect, said the arch has been a goal for many lawmakers.

“There is no design,” he said. “I have done some sketches to support the idea. A proper team will be selected to do this.”

In 2015, the State Capitol Repair Expenditure Oversight Committee unveiled possible plans for a $65 million three-story parking garage, a reflecting pool and the arch. At least one legislative leader at the time called the proposal excessive.

