© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An Oklahoma man will serve a year and a day in prison for threats made to Gov. Stitt, other GOP politicians

KOSU | By Hannah France
Published October 17, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt shakes hands after delivering his State of the State address on Feb. 6, 2023.
Abi Ruth Martin
/
The Oklahoma Legislative Service Bureau
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt shakes hands after delivering his State of the State address on Feb. 6, 2023.

An Enid has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for making online threats to multiple government officials from around the country.

Tyler Jay Marshall, 36, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and another count of interstate transmission of threatening communications for posts he made on Twitter threatening to kill Gov. Kevin Stitt, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, United States Sen. Ted Cruz, and their families.

In August, Marshall pleaded guilty to the second charge and admitted he knew his posts would be perceived as real threats.

Last week, U.S. District Judge David Russell sentenced Marshall to serve 12 months and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

* indicates required

Tags
News Kevin StittSarah SandersTed Cruzpublic safety
Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content