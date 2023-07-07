Cherokee Nation program guides participants to sobriety through culture and accountability

The Cherokee Nation Department of Juvenile Justice aims to empower tribal youth by guiding participants through a program rooted in culture and accountability.

The Juvenile Tribal Healing to Wellness Court program launched in March. The program consists of four treatment phases, with each phase including six to eight weeks of activities, including ones based in tribal culture.

The program guides participants to sobriety by requiring a cease in all uses of substances and alcohol, along with assistance in support, counseling and accountability to both participants and their families.

Referrals for the group typically come from law enforcement, while staff evaluates the potential participant. Due to the program’s use of federal grants, certain offenses could exclude someone from being able to participate.

Participants and their families will attend community events where they can build connections and experience positive interactions. The program uses culture and history of the Cherokee Nation to aid in recovery.

Director of Juvenile Justice Services Patti Buhl wrote in a press release the staff understand this process is not easy, but staff believes the program is invaluable.

“The expectation for the participants is never perfection; however, we do expect honesty, participation and accountability,” Buhl wrote. “We want to reward the youths for their accomplishments and build on the strengths and resiliency that come with being an indigenous person.”

The staff is currently celebrating success with the program’s first cohort. Currently, the Department is staffing new cases and determining if they qualify for the program’s second group.