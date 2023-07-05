© 2021 KOSU
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative. KOSU's Indigenous Affairs reporting is led by Allison Herrera.

See the new trailer for 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' set and filmed in Oklahoma

KOSU | By Allison Herrera
Published July 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT
A promotional photo from Killers of the Flower Moon shows actress Lily Gladstone with Leonardo DiCaprio. The film was largely shot in Oklahoma.
Apple
A promotional photo from Killers of the Flower Moon shows actress Lily Gladstone with Leonardo DiCaprio. The film was largely shot in Oklahoma.

A new trailer for the film Killers of the Flower Moon has dropped.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the non-fiction book by David Grann about the murder of Osage people for their wealth. The release of the film has been hotly anticipated after it was released to great fanfare at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Everett Waller, heads the Osage Nation's Mineral's council and appears in the film. He's featured in this new trailer.

"They’re like buzzards circling our people," Waller can be heard saying in the trailer. "We're still warriors."

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro and is directed by Martin Scorsese.

Allison Herrera
Allison Herrera is a radio and print journalist who's worked for PRX's The World, Colorado Public Radio as the climate and environment editor and as a freelance reporter for High Country News’ Indigenous Affairs desk.
