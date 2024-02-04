Oklahoma country musician Zach Bryan wins first Grammy Award

Oklahoma country musician Zach Bryan won the first Grammy Award of his young career on Sunday.

The Oologah native’s duet with Kacey Musgraves in the song “I Remember Everything” took the top spot in the Best Country Duo or Group Performance category. Bryan and Musgraves beat out fellow Oklahoman Vince Gill and Paul Franklin, who were featured in the category for their Ray Price cover "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)."

Bryan was also nominated in, but did not win, two other categories – Best Country Album and Best Country Song.

Another Grammy winner, but not an Oklahoman, was Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, capturing the award for Best Americana Album. Most of that album was written while Isbell was on set in Bartlesville, acting in the film Killers of the Flower Moon.

“I was exposed to a lot of people that I didn't know, people that I didn't see every day. And I spent a lot of time either on my own or just sort of bumming around Bartlesville, Okla. And it was really great for the songwriting process,” Isbell told NPR in June.

Isbell also won Best American Roots Song for “Cast Iron Skillet.”