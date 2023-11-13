Oklahoma country musician Zach Bryan nominated for 3 Grammys

It’s a sparse year for Oklahoma musicians in this year’s Grammy nominations.

Oologah’s Zach Bryan was nominated three times, beginning with a Best Country Album nod for his self-titled album.

Bryan’s duet with Kacey Musgraves on the song "I Remember Everything" earned nominations for both Best Country Song and Best Country Duo or Group Performance.

Vince Gill joined Bryan in the Best Country Duo or Group Performance category for a duet with Paul Franklin for the song "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)." That song is featured on their tribute album Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys. The Oklahoman reports this was Gill’s 48th career Grammy nomination.

Texas a cappella group and three-time Grammy winner Pentatonix earned a nod for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for their holiday studio album, Holidays Around the World. The group features former University of Oklahoma student Kirstin Maldonado.

The film soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media. It features the songs "Do You Realize??" by OKC band The Flaming Lips and "San Francisco" by California band The Mowgli's, which includes Edmond native Josh Hogan.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — who are not from Oklahoma — picked up three Grammy nominations for music mostly written while Isbell was on set in Bartlesville for his debut acting performance in Killers of the Flower Moon.

“I was exposed to a lot of people that I didn't know, people that I didn't see every day. And I spent a lot of time either on my own or just sort of bumming around Bartlesville, Okla. And it was really great for the songwriting process,” Isbell told NPR in June.

The resulting album Weathervanes was nominated for Best Americana Album, with the song “Cast Iron Skillet” picking up a nod for Best American Roots Song

Isbell’s “King Of Oklahoma” was nominated for Best Americana Performance. Its music video was directed by Rahul Chakraborty and shot in Oklahoma City, particularly at District Hotel and Cookies On Western. It features acting by two Oklahoma musicians – Jason Scott and Alex Coleman.

R&B singer-songwriter SZA is the top artist nominated in the 66th annual Grammy Awards, set for Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com Center in Los Angeles. The full list of nominees is on Grammy.com.