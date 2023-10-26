Youngbloods, Brass: Giveton Gelin, Kalia Vandever and Summer Camargo

In 2022, we introduced our first installment of Youngbloods, a new class of jazz artists pushing the music forward.

Our inaugural class featured five exciting artists all under the age of 30. Our second installment spotlights six artists. We've already been acquainted with three electrifying vibraphonists in a previous episode.

Today, behold our brass Youngbloods — trumpeter Giveton Gelin (24), trombonist Kalia Vandever (28) and trumpeter Summer Camargo (22) — three artists who are infusing new energy into today's jazz scene.

In this episode, we trace their trajectories: Gelin from The Bahamas to Juilliard; Vandever from Los Angeles to stadium tours (alongside Harry Styles); and Camargo from Florida to the Saturday Night Live band.

Set List:

Giveton Gelin, "Taking Flight" (Giveton Gelin)

Giveton Gelin, "Blue Hole" (Giveton Gelin)

Kalia Vandever, "Soft" (Kalia Vandever)

Kalia Vandever, "Recollections From The Shore" (Kalia Vandever)

Summer Camargo with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, "Alalazoo" (Summer Camargo)

Summer Camargo "Darn That Dream" (Jimmy Van Heusen)



Musicians:

Giveton Gelin, trumpet; Esteban Castro, piano; Mats Sandahl, bass; Giveson Gelin, drums.

Kalia Vandever, trombone; Immanuel Wilkins, alto saxophone; Lee Meadvin, guitar; Paul Cornish, piano; Nick Dunston, bass; Connor Parks, drums.

Summer Camargo with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra: Summer Camargo, trumpet; Wynton Marsalis, trumpet; Obed Calvaire, drums; Carlos Henriquez; bass; Sean Mason, piano; Ryan Kisor, trumpet; Kenny Rampton, trumpet; Marcus Printup, trumpet; Chris Crenshaw, trombone; Vincent Gardner, trombone; Elliot Mason, trombone; Victor Goines, tenor, soprano sax, clarinet, bass clarinet; Ted Nash, alto, soprano sax, clarinet, flute, piccolo; Sherman Irby, alto, soprano sax, clarinet, flute; Abdias Armenteros, tenor, soprano sax; Paul Nedzela, baritone sax, bass clarinet.

Summer Camargo, trumpet; Tyler Henderson, piano; Jayla Chee, bass; Peter Glynn, drums; Eleanor Shen and Makenzie Hart, violin; Johannah Carmona, viola; and Jiaxun Yao, cello.

Credits:

Sarah Geledi and Trevor Smith: writers and producers; Ron Scalzo: episode mix; Nikki Birch and Mitra Arthur: video producers; Suraya Mohamed: project manager; Keith Jenkins: vice president of visuals and strategy at NPR Music; Anya Grundmann: executive producer; Christian McBride: host.

Youngbloods theme by Raydar Ellis. Special thanks to Fatima Al-Kassab.

Copyright 2023 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.