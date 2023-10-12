21 Days of Musica Latina: Dominican Republic

Editor's Note: To commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month this year, World Cafe is going on a musical tour of Latin America. Every weekday from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, we'll spotlight the music of a different Latin American country with a curated playlist of essential tracks, fresh voices and wild cards.

The music of the Dominican Republic is a phenomenon that has reached every corner of the world. Artists from Bad Bunny and Shakira to Rosalía have borrowed rhythms like merengue and bachata to craft global hits, but recognition is seldom given to the Dominican musicians that paved the way.

This playlist includes beloved merengue acts like Sergio Vargas, Juan Luis Guerra and Chichí Peralta. There are also the Dominican innovators who crafted their own motley sounds rooted in the music of this Caribbean island.

Groups like New York City's Proyecto Uno, which took merengue and blended it with hip-hop and house music. That fusion is on full display in songs like "Tiburón," which samples disco and soul classics like Cheryl Lynn's "Got to Be Real" and Joe Bataan's "Rap-O Clap-O." There's also Sandy & Papo's "La Hora De Bailar," a '90s track that completely transforms a house track from Scottish group Nightcrawlers.

There are also plenty of fresh acts exploring a gentler folk and pop sound like SNENiE, who had her breakout moment after appearing on Dominicana's Got Talent. There's also the Caribbean electronica of MULA, made up of twins Anabel and Cristabel Acevedo and producer Rachell Rojas.

Enjoy, and make sure you come back tomorrow to find out where World Cafe's headed next.

