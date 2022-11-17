Grammy nominations include Oklahoma musicians Reba McEntire, Zach Bryan & more

Several Oklahoma musicians were honored with Grammy nominations this week.

Former Oklahoma resident Miranda Lambert earned four nominations, including one for Best Country Album for her album Palamino. Lambert co-produced the album -- and co-wrote many of its songs -- with Cogar and Yukon native Luke Dick.

Lambert has three previous Grammy Award wins. Her most recent — Best Country Album in 2021 — was for the album Wildcard, which also included several songs co-written by Dick.

Reba McEntire’s updated rendition of her 1993 hit "Does He Love You" with Dolly Parton earned a nomination for Best Country Duo or Group Performance. A win would result in Reba’s fourth Grammy Award.

Zach Bryan earned his first Grammy nomination in the Best Country Solo Performance category for his song "Something In The Orange." Bryan, who grew up in Oologah, went viral just a few years ago with an iPhone video of his song “Going South.”

Since then, his songs have been featured on the television show Yellowstone, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut, and he signed with Warner Records. He did all that while still serving in the U.S. Navy. Late last year, he was honorably discharged and began pursuing a full-time career in music.

Kitt Wakeley of Holdenville and Edmond was nominated for the first time for Best Classical Compendium for his work with Starr Parodi and Jeff Fair.

A cappella quintet Pentatonix — featuring former University of Oklahoma student Kirstin Maldonado — also earned a nod for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for their album Evergreen. The group has already won three Grammy Awards.

Other Oklahoma connections include Tulsa singer, songwriter and producer Ryan Tedder who worked on Grammy nomination albums by Michael Bublé, Machine Gun Kelly and Ozzy Osbourne.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Michael Bublé - Higher (includes "Higher," co-written by Tedder)

Best Rock Album Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout (includes "Fake Love Don't Last," co-written and co-produced by Tedder) Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 (includes "A Thousand Shades," co-written by Tedder)



Tulsa musician Annie Clark, better known by her on stage persona St. Vincent, also contributed to a Grammy-nominated album.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Diana Ross - Thank You (includes "I Still Believe," featuring Clark on electric guitar)



"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," co-written by Broken Arrow's Ralph Blane, was redone by Norah Jones on her album I Dream Of Christmas (Extended), which was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Jones mother, Sue Jones, was from Lawton.

Finally, Jimmy Webb’s composition "Wichita Lineman" was sampled in ODESZA’s song “North Garden,” which is featured on The Last Goodbye, a nominee for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.