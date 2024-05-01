FEMA, Sen. Lankford survey tornado damage in Sulphur as agency works on its response

Preliminary damage estimates from Saturday’s deadly tornado in Sulphur are upwards of $6.9 million. Federal representatives surveyed the impacts Tuesday and are working on ways to provide support.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said the agency’s hearts go out to those impacted by storms in Oklahoma that killed four and injured nearly 300. The agency is working with local officials to see what level of federal support is needed.

“We’re really here to help me get an idea of what the overall impact to this community is,” Criswell said. “I’ve seen the pictures on television, I’ve heard reports, but I want to be able to see with my own eyes and talk to the people that have been impacted, understand the scale, so we can make sure that we are bringing in the right federal resources to come in and support this community.”

U.S. Sen. James Lankford addressed the media in Sulphur and said the federal response has been terrific.

“We're very grateful for the partnership to be able to help," Lankford said. "So, this is a true partnership of neighbors all the way from state, local and federal.”

Criswell said FEMA will process a declaration for federal assistance as quickly as possible once a request is submitted.

Damages from areas affected by the storms can be reported through this online form.