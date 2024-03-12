Ex-Oklahoma police officer first to be found guilty under updated Violence Against Women Act

A federal jury found Jeffrey Scott Smith Jr. guilty of violating the civil rights of a woman by sexually assaulting her in 2022 during a traffic stop in Savanna, a rural town about nine miles southwest of McAlester in East-Central Oklahoma.

The previous maximum penalty for the count was 10 years, but Congress’s decision to renew and update the Violence Against Women Act of 1994 enhanced penalties for civil rights offenses involving sexual misconduct.

Smith now faces a maximum of 40 years in prison on the civil rights violation.

"Sexual assaults perpetrated by police officers are heinous crimes and a disgraceful breach of the public trust in law enforcement," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. "We acknowledge the victim’s courage in coming forward and immediately reporting this abuse, and for her strength as she testified in trial. The Justice Department will hold law enforcement officers accountable when they abuse their authority by engaging in sexual misconduct, and we will seek justice for all victims of these crimes."

Smith is also facing up to 20 years for two counts of obstruction of justice for turning off his body cam and dash cam prior to the assault.