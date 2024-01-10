© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma AG to testify before U.S. House committee

By Deborah Shaar
Published January 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
Gentner Drummond wears a dark suit and burgundy tie as he speaks behind a podium before a screen with featuring the Oklahoma Office of Attorney General seal.
Graycen Wheeler
/
KOSU
Gentner Drummond at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is scheduled to testify today to the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee.

The hearing is part of that panel’s impeachment proceedings against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the Southwest border.

Drummond is expected to tell committee members about his efforts to crack down on foreign nationals operating illegal marijuana grow operations in the state.

“Criminal illegal immigrants truly pose a threat to communities all across our state," Drummond said in a news release. "They are not content with only growing black-market marijuana. They are producing and distributing fentanyl, and they are engaging in sex trafficking and labor trafficking. I believe it is time for some accountability in Washington, D.C.”

A task force Drummond established last spring has investigated and is prosecuting more than 50 criminal cases, many of which allegedly involve Mexican or Chinese nationals.

Drummond is one of three state attorneys general invited to speak about how the border crisis has impacted public safety.

