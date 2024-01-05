Oklahoma Supreme Court to hear arguments on petition to raise minimum wage

The Oklahoma Supreme Court is set to hear arguments regarding a state question to raise the minimum wage.

State Question 832 would gradually raise Oklahoma's minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2029.

The Oklahoma State Chamber and Oklahoma Farm Bureau have filed briefs to stop the circulation of the petition that would get it on the ballot.

The State Chamber argues a higher minimum wage would lead to increased consumer prices, reduced employment opportunities and more business failure rates.

The Farm Bureau expressed concerns that the initiative would undermine their support for farmers' freedoms and free enterprise.

Proponents of SQ 832 say wages should keep up with the rising cost of gas and groceries.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

On Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum wage increased in 22 states. Oklahoma is one of 19 other states that remain at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

