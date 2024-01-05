© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Supreme Court to hear arguments on petition to raise minimum wage

By Nyk Daniels
Published January 5, 2024 at 4:30 AM CST
Niconor Brown
/
Unsplash

The Oklahoma Supreme Court is set to hear arguments regarding a state question to raise the minimum wage.

State Question 832 would gradually raise Oklahoma's minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2029.

The Oklahoma State Chamber and Oklahoma Farm Bureau have filed briefs to stop the circulation of the petition that would get it on the ballot.

The State Chamber argues a higher minimum wage would lead to increased consumer prices, reduced employment opportunities and more business failure rates.

The Farm Bureau expressed concerns that the initiative would undermine their support for farmers' freedoms and free enterprise.

Proponents of SQ 832 say wages should keep up with the rising cost of gas and groceries.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

On Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum wage increased in 22 states. Oklahoma is one of 19 other states that remain at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Tags
Local News minimum wageOklahoma Supreme Court
Nyk Daniels
Nyk Daniels is KGOU’s Morning Edition host.
See stories by Nyk Daniels
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content