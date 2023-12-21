© 2023 KOSU
Tulsa plans to start installing automated water meters in January

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published December 21, 2023 at 4:50 AM CST
A water meter cover (like a 10" manhole that says WATER METER) nestled among leaves on the ground.
Graycen Wheeler
/
KOSU

New year, new me...ter. The City of Tulsa will begin installing new automated water meters for residents who don’t already have them.

Tulsa’s True Reads project will upgrade 145,000 home water meters over four years. Instead of requiring an in-person visit to manually read and record water use, these meters will automatically transmit data to the city. The city hopes they’ll provide a more accurate look at water use and eventually be more cost-effective than manual meters.

Originally, Tulsa planned to start installing the automated meters in the spring of 2023, then it was bumped to the fall. Now, the city will kick off 2024 by installing the meters, according to a report from the Tulsa World.

When they replace a meter, technicians will also peek to see the makeup of the line that carries water from the city’s main to the home. That’s part of an Environmental Protection Agency mandate to eliminate lead pipes from public water systems.

Local News waterTulsa
Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
See stories by Graycen Wheeler
