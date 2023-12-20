© 2023 KOSU
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Oklahoma Tribal Nations awarded $24.1 million in USDA grants for internet access, education

KOSU | By Anna Pope
Published December 20, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST
Todd Johnson
/
Oklahoma State University

The Choctaw Nation, College of the Muscogee Nation and the Cherokee Nation are receiving grants for internet connectivity, education access and tribal language preservation.

The grants are through the U. S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development and most of the money is going to the Choctaw Nation, which got two grants.

The nation received a $22.3 million-grant to install high speed internet through the nation and $558,000 for Choctaw language courses.

Kenneth Corn, Oklahoma’s USDA rural development director, said he wants to use USDA resources to bring investments to Tribal Nations.

“I want every Tribal Nation in Oklahoma to have the opportunity to share in this historic level of investment and opportunities of economic growth as well,” Corn said.

The College of the Muscogee Nation received a $334,000-grant to support higher education and $1 million is going to the Cherokee Nation to deliver science, technology and mathematics classes, and language courses to high school students

Corn said Tribal Nations who are interested in working with USDA can contact the State Rural Development office to sign up for the Oklahoma Tribal Opportunity Partnership Summit.

Anna Pope
Anna Pope is a reporter covering agriculture and rural issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
