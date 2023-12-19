© 2023 KOSU
Oklahoma military bases to receive $275 million in federal funding

By Nyk Daniels
Published December 19, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST
An E-3G Sentry aircraft assigned to the 552nd Air Control Wing takes off during a weather flush exercise at Tinker Air Force Base in March 2023.
Mark Hybers
/
U.S. Air Force
An E-3G Sentry aircraft assigned to the 552nd Air Control Wing takes off during a weather flush exercise at Tinker Air Force Base in March 2023.

Oklahoma's military bases are set to receive $275 million as part of a new Defense Department bill. This comes after congressional approval of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin called it "must-pass legislation that ensures America’s warfighters and Oklahoma’s installations have the training, equipment, and resources they need to remain the greatest fighting force in the world."

Sen. Mullin said Oklahoma secured $152 million for its military installations, plus another $122 million in funding for Oklahoma’s higher education aerospace programs and defense industry partners.

How much will each military base receive?

  • Tinker Air Force Base: $58 million for its 3-Bay KC-46 Depot Maintenance Hangar and $5.8 million for its Aircraft Oxygen Shop.
  • Vance Air Force Base: $8.4 million for planning and design of its Consolidated Undergraduate Pilot Training Center.
  • Fort Sill: $76.65 million for its Microgrid and Backup Power project.
  • McAlester Army Ammunition Plant: $1.194 million for planning and design of its new Water Treatment Plant.
U.S. militaryTinker Air Force BaseVance Air Force BaseFt. SillMarkwayne Mullin
Nyk Daniels
Nyk Daniels is KGOU’s Morning Edition host.
