City of Shawnee passes 'no sit, no lie' ordinance in downtown area

By Hannah France
Published December 19, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST
City of Shawnee

Shawnee city commissioners Monday evening passed a "no sit, no lie" ordinance.

The new ordinance, which prohibits sitting or lying down on public sidewalks and sleeping outdoors in the downtown area, passed by a vote of 6 to 1.

City manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer says the ordinance was drafted in an attempt to make downtown Shawnee more family-friendly and supportive of tourism and businesses.

Weckmueller-Behringer clarified the ordinance does have some exceptions.

"The ordinance does not apply to any individual experiencing a medical emergency," she said. "It also does not apply to those who are participating in a public event, using provided benches or other seating, or waiting in line for goods and services."

This follows an ordinance similarly affecting the downtown area requiring a permit for feeding operations, which are defined as “organized and deliberate preparation and/or serving of food to four or more individuals for free” taking effect last month.

The "no sit, no lie" ordinance will take effect on Jan. 17.
Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
