© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Motel near Oklahoma City's Bricktown to be converted into affordable housing

By Hannah France
Published November 29, 2023 at 4:05 AM CST
The Motel 6 at 1800 E Reno Ave will be converted into affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness.
Screenshot
/
Google Streetview
The Motel 6 at 1800 E Reno Ave will be converted into affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness.

The Oklahoma City Housing Authority is set to purchase an old Motel 6 to convert into affordable housing.

The first of the Oklahoma City Housing Authority’s MAPS4-funded homelessness reduction projects will include 75 motel rooms converted into studio apartments for low-income residents.

The units will be leased using a combination of project-based vouchers and Section 8 housing vouchers.

The old Motel 6 near Bricktown is being purchased for $3.75 million. An additional $2 million will be spent on renovations, which are estimated to take between nine and 12 months.

“It’s the intent to serve individuals experiencing chronic homelessness who might not be approved for subsidized housing,” Kassy Malone, the OHCA's director of real estate told The Oklahoman. “This gives us some wiggle room."

Oklahoma City's most recent point-in-time count showed more than 1,400 people were experiencing homelessness in the city.

According to the report, Oklahoma County lacks over 4,500 affordable housing units. More no-barrier or low-barrier housing would help Oklahoma City reduce the rate of people experiencing homelessness.

The MAPS4 homelessness reduction project has a total budget of more than $55 million to be spent on expanding affordable housing over the next several years.

* indicates required
Tags
Local News Oklahoma CityOKC HomelessnesshomelessnessMAPS 4
Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content