Ardmore Michelin plant will wind down its tire production operations

KOSU | By Robby Korth
Published October 26, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT
A Michelin tire on a parked car.
Robby Korth
/
KOSU
A Michelin tire on a parked car.

A major employer in South Central Oklahoma will be shutting down its tire production operations in the next two years.

Michelin announced it will be “winding down,” its operations at the plant by the end of 2025.

About 1,400 people will be losing their jobs because of the wind down. That doesn't include contractors or other businesses that will also be impacted by the loss of production.

The Ardmore tire factory has been a major employer in the region for decades, opening its doors in 1970.

Michelin says in a news release that the Ardmore plant isn’t equipped to evolve with market demands for tires. The company will be moving production to other passenger-tire plants across the continent.

“Michelin has strived to be a good steward in every chapter for this plant and community. Winding down operations is the hardest of all business decisions,” Terry Redmile, senior vice president of manufacturing for Michelin Group’s Americas Zone, said in a statement from the company.

The wind down will be complete by the end of 2025. Some rubber-mixing operations are expected to continue.

It’s unclear when workers will lose their jobs exactly, but staffing reductions will begin in 2024.

