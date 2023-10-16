KOSU welcomes Anna Pope as agriculture and rural affairs reporter

KOSU has a familiar voice back on the air: former intern Anna Pope.

Pope is an Oklahoma native and 2022 graduate of Oklahoma State University. She comes to KOSU as a corps member for Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is a national service program from the nonprofit news organization The Groundtruth Project.

She will cover agriculture and rural affairs for KOSU.

“Oklahoma’s rural news deserts need journalists,” KOSU News Director Robby Korth said. “We’re thrilled that Anna will lead our efforts covering rural communities from Guymon to Idabel.”

In her role, Pope will be part of the Harvest Public Media collaborative, which reports on food systems, agriculture and rural issues. This will allow her work to be heard on radio stations in nine states and elevate the work of Oklahoma producers and experts.

Pope holds a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from OSU, where she reported for the university’s paper, The O’Colly, and later became its news editor. Pope interned at KOSU between May 2021 and May 2022, and was a 2021 Community Fellow with the Inasmuch Foundation, a nonprofit with the goal of improving the quality of life for Oklahomans.

As an intern, she told stories about the effort to recognize a landmark historically Black school in Stillwater, Afghan refugee resettlement, roadside grain dumping and more.

After graduating OSU, she covered the impact of population growth as a Report for America corps member for KUAF, an NPR affiliate in Fayetteville, Arkansas.