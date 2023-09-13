Oklahoma County DA moves to dismiss case against man who served nearly 50 years in prison

Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna announced her office is seeking to dismiss their case against a man who, until recently, had been in prison for nearly 50 years.

In 1975, a 22-year-old Glynn Simmons was found guilty of murdering Carolyn Sue Rogers at an Edmond liquor store. He was sentenced to death by electrocution, but was later given a life sentence following a 1977 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

After serving 48 years in prison, now 70-year-old Simmons was set free on bond in July after his conviction was thrown out when his trial was found to be unfair.

While Behenna originally requested a new trial for Simmons, she announced in a press release on Monday that since her office cannot prove that Simmons shot and killed Rogers, they are seeking to dismiss the case.