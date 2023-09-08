© 2021 KOSU
Local News

Oklahoma City woman who claims police broke her arm awarded $200,000 in settlement

By Hannah France
Published September 8, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT
Tony Webster
/
Flickr

A federal court judge ordered the guardian of 77-year-old Ruby Jones to be paid $200,000 in a settlement with Oklahoma City.

Jones claims police entered her home in August 2020 without a proper warrant during a search for her mentally ill son, Chauncey Jones, who had called in a bomb threat earlier that day.

According to the police report, Jones’s son threw a knife when an officer entered the house.

The lawsuit filed after the incident said an officer handcuffed Jones and pulled her arm upward and at an angle “beyond its physical capabilities.” She then fell to the floor and was ordered to walk to the patrol car outside.

The settlement is made without the city admitting liability in the incident.

Local News law enforcementOklahoma City Police DepartmentOklahoma City
