Guthrie residents: Come talk about your water with KOSU!

KOSU is inviting the Guthrie community to talk about their water quality. In recent months, we've reported on the summer closure of the pool at Highland Park and temporarily closed boat ramps at Liberty Lake.

We've also covered the blue-green algae bloom that caused some activities at the Liberty Lake to be restricted in June, and we've continued to watch the wastewater plant that was pumping raw sewage into Bluff Creek, which flows into Liberty Lake.

On Tuesday, August 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Guthrie Public Library, KOSU's water reporter Graycen Wheeler will lead a community discussion where you can share your insights and hear from your neighbors!

This event is part of the KOSU Waterline project, which aims to learn more about how people utilize their water and what their experiences are.

You can discuss questions like:

Do you trust your drinking water?

Has anything ever gone wrong with the water at your home or your job?

Are you concerned about something that could affect your water source?

Have you ever had to (or chosen to!) conserve water?

Event Details

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

5:30 - 7 p.m.

Guthrie Public Library

201 S Division St

Guthrie, OK. 73044

You can RSVP for the event and ask questions ahead of time here.

