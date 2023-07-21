© 2021 KOSU
Local News

Broken Arrow awarded federal infrastructure grant to reconnect communities

KOSU | By Isabel Nissley
Published July 21, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT
The City of Broken Arrow resurfaced the intersection at New Orleans Street and Elm Place in April.
City of Broken Arrow
/
brokenarrowok.gov
The City of Broken Arrow resurfaced the intersection at New Orleans Street and Elm Place in April.

The City of Broken Arrow received $5.8 million dollars from the federal government for infrastructure improvements. The award comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant Program through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The City seeks to reconnect communities separated by the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Plans for increased connectivity outlined in Broken Arrow’s grant application include improvements to the Elm Place and 9th Street corridors and trail and sidewalk upgrades along the Kenosha Street corridor.

City of Broken Arrow
/
brokenarrowok.gov

Assistant City Manager Kenneth Schwab said it could take a year before the grant agreement is finalized.

The Choctaw Nation and the Central Oklahoma Transportation and Parking Authority also received federal funding for infrastructure improvements.

Isabel Nissley
Isabel Nissley is an intern at KOSU. She joined the station in June 2023 through the Scripps Howard Fund nonprofit newsroom program.
