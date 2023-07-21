Broken Arrow awarded federal infrastructure grant to reconnect communities

The City of Broken Arrow received $5.8 million dollars from the federal government for infrastructure improvements. The award comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant Program through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The City seeks to reconnect communities separated by the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Plans for increased connectivity outlined in Broken Arrow’s grant application include improvements to the Elm Place and 9th Street corridors and trail and sidewalk upgrades along the Kenosha Street corridor.

City of Broken Arrow / brokenarrowok.gov

Assistant City Manager Kenneth Schwab said it could take a year before the grant agreement is finalized.

The Choctaw Nation and the Central Oklahoma Transportation and Parking Authority also received federal funding for infrastructure improvements.