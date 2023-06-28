Oklahomans brace for the highest temperatures of the year so far

National Weather Service / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

As temperatures climb, Oklahomans may want to monitor for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke — those include nausea, dizziness and confusion. Every year, emergency departments across the country treat nearly 70,000 patients for heat-related issues.

Older adults, children and people dealing with existing illnesses may be more sensitive to the heat.

NOAA, CDC, NIOSH and NIHHIS /

Drivers should be careful not to leave children or pets sweating in the car — Oklahoma is the 2nd-worst state for child deaths in hot cars per capita, according to nationwide data from San Jose State University.

Temperatures across the state are expected to cool down by the end of the week, but just to the mid-90s.