Local News

Oklahomans brace for the highest temperatures of the year so far

By Graycen Wheeler
Published June 28, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT
hot-looking orange sun
Pixabay
/
Pexels

Oklahoma is slated to have widespread triple-digit temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Much of the state is under a Heat Advisory from the National Weather Service. That’s thanks to a heat dome — basically a big bubble of hot, still air looming over the southern plains.

A map of the south-central U.S. It shows an excessive heat warning over central and southwestern texas (including El Paso, Midland, Dallas). Around that area is a heat advisory across southern, eastern and western Texas (including Lubbock, Houston, Austin and San Antonio) and much of Oklahoma (including Oklahoma City and Tulsa).
National Weather Service
/
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

As temperatures climb, Oklahomans may want to monitor for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke — those include nausea, dizziness and confusion. Every year, emergency departments across the country treat nearly 70,000 patients for heat-related issues.

Older adults, children and people dealing with existing illnesses may be more sensitive to the heat.

An infographic with the following information and a bathroom door-style picture of a person with icons indicating confusion, thirst, dizziness and sweat. Heat Exhaustion: ACT FAST. Move to a cooler area. Loosen clothing. Sip cool water. Seek medical help if symptoms don't improve. Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke. Dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating nausea and weakness. Heat Stroke: CALL 911. Move person to a cooler area. Loosen clothing and remove extra layers. Cool with water or ice. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not given. Confusion, dizziness, becomes unconscious.
NOAA, CDC, NIOSH and NIHHIS
/

Drivers should be careful not to leave children or pets sweating in the car — Oklahoma is the 2nd-worst state for child deaths in hot cars per capita, according to nationwide data from San Jose State University.

Temperatures across the state are expected to cool down by the end of the week, but just to the mid-90s.

Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
