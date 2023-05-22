© 2021 KOSU
Mexican consulate celebrates opening in Oklahoma City

By Nyk Daniels,
Ryan LaCroix
Published May 22, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT
1 of 5  — mexicanconsulate01.jpg
The Mexican consulate is located in west downtown Oklahoma City.
Edurne Pineda
2 of 5  — mexicanconsulate02.jpg
Dignitaries from Mexico and Oklahoma City cut a red ribbon during the grand opening ceremony of the Mexican consulate.
Mayor David Holt
3 of 5  — mexicanconsulate03.jpg
Mexican consulate staff pose in front of the Mexico flag.
Edurne Pineda
4 of 5  — mexicanconsulate04.jpg
Mexican dignitaries receive honorary keys to Oklahoma City.
Mayor David Holt
5 of 5  — mexicanconsulate05.jpg
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard visits with Oklahoma Mayor David Holt.
Mayor David Holt

State and national officials celebrated the opening of the Mexican consulate in Oklahoma City with a grand inauguration ceremony Saturday.

The consulate is located on the west side of downtown OKC, and has been a work in progress with the Mexican government.

Gov. Kevin Stitt praised the efforts of Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt in bringing the consulate to OKC. It is the first Mexican consulate to open in the United States in 12 years.

Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma, was in attendance for the ceremony, which featured music, food and local vendors.

"Today is a party day here in Oklahoma because we're opening the consulate of Mexico, which will serve a community of almost half a million people," said Moctezuma.

Previously, citizens of Mexico living in Oklahoma had to travel out of state to Arkansas or Kansas to receive consular services like passports and birth certificates.

Mexican nationals seeking appointments can schedule by phone at (424) 309-0009 or by online at miconsulado.sre.gob.mx.

Local News MexicoOklahoma City
Nyk Daniels
Nyk Daniels is KGOU’s Morning Edition host.
See stories by Nyk Daniels
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
See stories by Ryan LaCroix
