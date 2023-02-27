Severe storms cause damage in Norman, injuring 12

Severe thunderstorms brought strong straight line winds and multiple tornados to the central plains late Sunday night. The storms damaged homes and left thousands without power.

Roughly 50 tornado warnings were generated in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, including a damaging tornado that reportedly stayed on the ground for 15 miles east of Norman.

Norman city officials held a press briefing Monday morning as they continue to survey and assess damage, which has been primarily observed in areas of Southeast and East Norman.

"The areas affected stretch from about a mile south of the river and I-35 and goes northeast through Classen and Highway 9 area, and continues northeast along that route past Franklin and 120th," said Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster.

As of this morning, 12 weather-related injuries have been reported in the Norman area, none of which were life-threatening. No fatalities have been reported.

Public Works will be conducting a debris survey throughout the day to determine what needs to be collected and where.

In addition, multiple roads in Norman are closed due to debris and downed power

lines.

E State Highway 9 from 12th Ave SE to 48th Ave SE

24th Ave SE from Wheatland to E State Highway 9

E. Lindsey Street between 36th Ave SE and 48th Ave SE

Alameda Street between 36th Ave SE and 48th Ave SE (construction)

Imhoff between Oakhurst and 24th Ave SE

Robinson from 60th to 72nd.

The Red Cross and the State Health Department have set up a resource area at the Recreation Center on 12th Ave. NE for those needing shelter and other amenities.

The city will continue to provide updates at NormanOK.gov.

The National Weather Service in Norman is surveying the tornado track south and east of Norman on Monday, as well as one between Minco and Tuttle, one stretching from Mustang to Bethany, one southwest of McLoud and one northwest of Shawnee.