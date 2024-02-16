© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma lawmakers advance bill allowing pharmacists to dispense certain contraceptives

KOSU | By Jillian Taylor
Published February 16, 2024 at 7:08 AM CST
Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition
/
Unsplash

A bill that would allow pharmacists to dispense certain types of birth control passed unanimously through the House Health and Human Services Committee Wednesday.

Senate Bill 1541, authored by Jessica Garvin (R-Duncan), says pharmacists can dispense self-administered hormonal contraceptives. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists defines those as including the pill, patches, vaginal rings and an injectable form.

The bill could make contraceptives more accessible and affordable because there would be no need for Oklahomans to visit a provider to get a prescription. According to the Guttmacher Institute, 28 states and the District of Columbia allow pharmacists to provide contraceptives.

SB 1541 would also allow pharmacists to test, screen and treat minor, nonchronic health conditions, which include strep, the flu, COVID-19 and lice.

The bill was introduced in a similar form under a different title in 2023 with Rep. Marcus McEntire (R-Duncan). It advanced through the Senate but stalled in the House.

Garvin’s current bill can now be considered on the House floor.

Tags
Health birth controlOklahoma's 2024 legislative session
