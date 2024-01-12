© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Soonercare unwinding fuels ‘record-breaking’ enrollment for health insurance marketplace

By Jillian Taylor,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published January 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
Oklahoma officials estimate 300,000 Oklahomans will lose Medicaid eligibility following the expiration of some pandemic-era expansions.
Karolina Grabowska
/
Pexels
Oklahoma officials estimate 300,000 Oklahomans will lose Medicaid eligibility following the expiration of some pandemic-era expansions.

The federal health insurance marketplace has experienced a 38% increase in enrollees compared to last year’s open enrollment period. Health insurance policy analyst Louise Norris said the Soonercare unwinding process impacted enrollment.

Over 300,000 Oklahomans lost their Soonercare as the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and Oklahoma Human Services resumed eligibility renewals for the first time since a COVID-19 pandemic pause.

Through Dec. 23, enrollment in the Affordable Care Act Marketplace rose to 264,374 Oklahomans, compared to the 203,157 Oklahomans who enrolled during the 2023 open enrollment. And that number is expected to increase.

“It is definitely a record-breaking year, and Oklahoma has been having record-breaking enrollment the last several years,” Norris said. “It's just continued to trend upward each year. Definitely, the Medicaid unwinding is having an effect.”

Oklahomans have until Jan. 16 to enroll in a marketplace plan, and options can be accessed on the marketplace website.

Blue Cross Blue Shield will provide statewide plans, and other carriers will be subject to availability in certain counties. The following plans are available:


Oklahomans can submit their income to see if they’re eligible for enhanced federal subsidies, which could cover some or all of their premiums. Those were made available through the Inflation Reduction Act and will continue through 2025.

Norris said Oklahomans don’t have to go through picking a plan alone. She recommended connecting with local assistance through the marketplace. Assisters help Oklahomans find a plan that fits their financial and medical needs. But she warned appointments will fill up quickly as the open enrollment period ends.

“This is your last opportunity really to get coverage for 2024 unless, if you have a qualifying event later in the year,” Norris said.

The federal marketplace offers special enrollment periods for people who have lost Medicaid.

* indicates required
Tags
Health health careMedicaid
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor has been StateImpact Oklahoma's health reporter since August 2023.
See stories by Jillian Taylor
StateImpact Oklahoma
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content