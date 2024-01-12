Soonercare unwinding fuels ‘record-breaking’ enrollment for health insurance marketplace

The federal health insurance marketplace has experienced a 38% increase in enrollees compared to last year’s open enrollment period. Health insurance policy analyst Louise Norris said the Soonercare unwinding process impacted enrollment.

Over 300,000 Oklahomans lost their Soonercare as the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and Oklahoma Human Services resumed eligibility renewals for the first time since a COVID-19 pandemic pause.

Through Dec. 23, enrollment in the Affordable Care Act Marketplace rose to 264,374 Oklahomans, compared to the 203,157 Oklahomans who enrolled during the 2023 open enrollment. And that number is expected to increase.

“It is definitely a record-breaking year, and Oklahoma has been having record-breaking enrollment the last several years,” Norris said. “It's just continued to trend upward each year. Definitely, the Medicaid unwinding is having an effect.”

Oklahomans have until Jan. 16 to enroll in a marketplace plan, and options can be accessed on the marketplace website.

Blue Cross Blue Shield will provide statewide plans, and other carriers will be subject to availability in certain counties. The following plans are available:



Oklahomans can submit their income to see if they’re eligible for enhanced federal subsidies, which could cover some or all of their premiums. Those were made available through the Inflation Reduction Act and will continue through 2025.

Norris said Oklahomans don’t have to go through picking a plan alone. She recommended connecting with local assistance through the marketplace. Assisters help Oklahomans find a plan that fits their financial and medical needs. But she warned appointments will fill up quickly as the open enrollment period ends.

“This is your last opportunity really to get coverage for 2024 unless, if you have a qualifying event later in the year,” Norris said.

The federal marketplace offers special enrollment periods for people who have lost Medicaid.