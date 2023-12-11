© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ascension St. John gets first mobile PET/CT scan unit in Oklahoma

By Jillian Taylor
Published December 11, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST
The Ascension St. John mobile PET/CT unit.
Provided by Ascension St. John
The Ascension St. John mobile PET/CT unit.

Ascension St. John is getting the first mobile PET/CT scan unit in Oklahoma, which will use advanced technology to serve patients in northeast Oklahoma.

St John has been without a PET/CT scan since 2017, causing them to have to send cancer patients out to other facilities. Liz Stamile, a nuclear medicine technologist with St. John, said this was challenging for such a large health system.

But this year, health care company Ascension gave St. John a mobile unit with a PET/CT scan.

The camera used in the scan is the most advanced on the market, and the scan time is 10 minutes or less, Stamile said. It can also detect smaller tumor sizes than its competitors

Stamile said it will bring convenience and comfort to the patient experience.

"A lot of patients are really anxious. We're here to soothe that anxiety in the experience. … There's lighting and patterns on the actual scanner that helps, kind of, distract and soothe,” Stamile said.

The scan can be used to track the progress of different diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The unit will be available at satellite hospitals in Owasso, Broken Arrow and Tulsa. Stamile said St. John hopes to start scanning patients in mid-January.

* indicates required
Tags
Health hospitalshealth care
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor has been StateImpact Oklahoma's health reporter since August 2023.
See stories by Jillian Taylor
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content