© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Deadline extended to get opioid abatement grants in Oklahoma

KOSU | By Jillian Taylor
Published October 25, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT
Hal Gatewood
/
Unsplash

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond extended the deadline for local entities to send letters of intent for grants meant to counteract impacts from the opioid epidemic to 5 p.m. Nov. 8.

Eligible local entities include Oklahoma counties, incorporated municipalities, public school districts, technology school districts or other groups.

Opioid abatement grants can be used for things like treatment and recovery programs, opioid abuse education and prevention, and strategies to decrease narcotics supplies. A list of approved uses is on the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

The $23 million in grant funding is the first distribution of funds from the nine-member Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board. The board is awarding money from nearly $1 billion in opioid lawsuit settlement funds.

The number of grants awarded, and their amounts will be determined by the number of letters submitted and each category of local entities. The Office of the Attorney General will hold webinars on the application and contract process.

Forms for letters of intent are on the board’s website, and finalized letters can be emailed to the board at oab@oag.ok.gov.

* indicates required

Tags
Health prescription drugsGentner Drummond
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor has been StateImpact Oklahoma's health reporter since August 2023.
See stories by Jillian Taylor
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content