© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma research could lead to new treatment for heart valve condition

KOSU | By Jillian Taylor
Published September 22, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT
Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientists Yen Chun Ho, Ph.D., and Sathish Srinivasan, PhD.
Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation
Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientists Yen Chun Ho, Ph.D., and Sathish Srinivasan, PhD.

Research out of Oklahoma could lead to a new treatment for a heart valve condition impacting millions of Americans.

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientist Sathish Srinivasan studies the lymphatic system, which transports tissue fluid through the body with the assistance of lymphatic valves. Srinivasan wondered if his research could apply to heart valves.

“It turned out to be a good guess,” Srinivasan said in a release.

The foundation learned that two essential proteins for lymphatic valve function are key for the heart. They tested a treatment that can imitate the proteins, and dysfunctional heart valves showed major improvements.

People who don’t have one or both proteins can have enlarged heart valves. Preventing this overgrowth could help treat dysfunctional valves found in conditions like mitral valve prolapse. This is when the heart’s mitral valve doesn’t open and close completely, causing inadequate blood flow.

This research was supported by a grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, and funding from the Oklahoma Center for Adult Stem Cell Research.

* indicates required

Tags
Health medicineheart health
Jillian Taylor
Jillian Taylor has been StateImpact Oklahoma's health reporter since August 2023.
See stories by Jillian Taylor
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content